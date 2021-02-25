Uzbekistan FM calls on Jaishankar in Delhi

New Delhi: Foreign minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, who is on an official visit to India, called on External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Thursday in New Delhi. During the meeting, both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Possibilities for further strengthening of cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, transport, logistics and other spheres were discussed between the two leaders.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Happy to welcome my distinguished colleague FM Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Discussed our bilateral relations - including development, defence, connectivity, trade & culture. Also exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation. Agreed to strengthen our multilateral cooperation."

According to reports, both countries exchanged views on the schedule of the upcoming contacts at various levels and the timing of joint events. Pertinently, the Indian and Uzbekistan military will take part in a joint exercise called 'Dustlik II' in the mountains of Uttarakhand in March.

The first military exercise between the two countries was held at Tashkent in the year 2019.

