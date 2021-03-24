Vaishno Devi Temple received 1800 kgs of gold in 20 years

Haldwani: The Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu has received 1800 kgs of gold, 4700 kilos of silver and Rs 2,000 crore in cash in donations in the past 20 years. The information was revealed in a Right to Information (RTI) reply filed by social activist Hemant Gauniya.

Known as one of the richest and famous temples in the country, the Vaishno Devi Temple receives gold, silver and cash in abundance in donations every year. The RTI reply also revealed that every year lakhs of devotees throng the temple.

"I wanted to know how much cash, gold and silver have the temple received in the last 20 years. The Temple board must use this cash for arranging facilities for pilgrims during the monsoon period. The money can also be used for building government schools," Gauniya said.

The RTI also sought to know the number of devotees visiting the temple every year.

It was observed that the number of devotees who visited the temple in the year 2020 was only 17 lakh and the numbers reduced drastically owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in 2011 and 2012, the temple witnessed the highest tourist footfall in the last 20 years.

The Vaishno Devi Temple is one of the revered Hindu shrines and its shrine board was constructed in 1986. Since then, the Board has been managing the affairs and activities of the temple.

