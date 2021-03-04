Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu before commencing the shoot for their new horror-comedy "Bhediya", along with the film's unit.

Also present were Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Interstate Affairs, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombay.

READ: Kriti Sanon: You can't be cautious and still move ahead in career

The Amar Kaushik directorial also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. "Bhediya" is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt.

READ: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon reunites for family comedy

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, "Bhediya", which is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

READ: Paparazzi diary: B-town beauties Kriti, Nora, Sunny spotted

IANS REPORT