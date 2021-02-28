VHP collects over Rs 2,000 during Ram temple donation drive

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has collected over Rs 2,000 crores during the 44-day long 'Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan' for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The mega Abhiyan which began on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15 came to an end on Saturday.

The authorities of the VHP however claimed that a large sum of money is yet to be processed and deposited in bank accounts.

Also Read: Ram temple construction committee chairman on two-day Ayodhya visit

Meanwhile, VHP working president Alok Kumar said that Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan was one of the biggest campaigns in the world, in which more than 40 lakh VHP workers reached at least 10 lakh people by making 10 lakh groups.

Also Read: BJP slams K'tka ex-CM over his tweet on Ram Temple fund raising drive

He further said that data related to the campaign will be made public soon.

Notably, last year in December, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had said the 44-day campaign is planning to reach at least 55 crore people, 11 crore families and 5 lakh villages in every corner of the country, including states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman Nicobar, and Tripura.

Also Read: 'I am secular', says Robert Vadra on temple donation