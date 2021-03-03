VHP slams Rahul Gandhi for defaming RSS-run schools

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for comparing RSS-run schools to Madrassas of Pakistan.

Speaking on the matter, VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said it's hilarious that Rahul Gandhi compared the Saraswati Shishu Mandirs, the RSS-run schools, of India to those Madrassas of Pakistan which are "factories of terrorism."

VHP international working president Alok Kumar released a video slamming Rahul Gandhi

"Saraswati Shishu Mandir across the country provide quality education to millions of students and help them become a responsible citizen of this country. Our schools help in developing the overall personality of a student. This is the reason, people send their children to the Saraswati Shishu Mandir instead of any government or expensive private schools," he added.

He further alleged that Gandhi has the habit of making such statements that either pleases Pakistan or China.

"His statements are often contrary to the interests of India. This is the reason Congress loses election after election and now the party is on the verge of getting finished," Kumar added.

It is worth mentioning here that Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday said that the entire education system in the country is under attack and that RSS is running schools the same as radical Islamic Madrassas in Pakistan.

