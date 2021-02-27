New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to saint-poet Ravidas on his birth anniversary.
"My humble tributes to great poet-saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti today. Ravidas Ji believed in universal brotherhood and spread the message of unity through his writings & teachings. As we remember him, let us emulate his teachings & resolve to follow the path shown by him," Naidu said on Twitter.
-
"जाति-जाति में जाति हैं, जो केतन के पात।— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 27, 2021
रैदास मनुष ना जुड़ सके, जब तक जाति न जात"
तत्वदर्शी आध्यात्मिक गुरु और महान समाज सुधारक संत रविदास जी की जन्म जयंती पर उनके अध्यात्म और ज्ञान प्रणाम करता हूं। सामाजिक भेदभाव के विरोध में उनकी वाणी आज कहीं अधिक प्रासंगिक है।
Prime Minister Modi said the messages given by Saint Ravidas centuries ago on equality, goodwill and compassion will inspire the people of the country for ages.
Also read: Chhattisgarh couple trains slum children for national-level kabaddi
"My humble tributes to him (Saint Ravidas) on his birth anniversary)," the prime minister tweeted.
-
संत रविदास जी ने सदियों पहले समानता, सद्भावना और करुणा पर जो संदेश दिए, वे देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करने वाले हैं। उनकी जयंती पर उन्हें मेरा सादर नमन। pic.twitter.com/uSKRh9AhgH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2021
The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'.
Also read: G-23 leaders reach Jammu, likely to give strong message to Gandhis
PTI