'Vocal for Local' wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, freedom fighters: PM Modi

New Delhi: Announcing the beginning of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other great freedom fighters.

"Today's #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly to visit Mamata Banerjee in hospital

He added, "Buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal. A Charkha will be installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbharta. This shall also become a catalyst for a people's movement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Also read: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat likely to expand cabinet today

PM Modi will also flag off the freedom march or 'padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram.

The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 12, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022.

(ANI)

Also read: EC writes strongly-worded letter to Mamata