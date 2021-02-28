Voting takes place in by-polls at Delhi wards

New Delhi: Voting for the by-polls for five Delhi municipal corporations (MCD) wards, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), began at 7 am on Sunday. The polling will go on till 5.30 pm and the results will be declared on March 3.

Sunday’s by-polls will be held in wards 32N, (Rohini-C) and 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and wards 02-E (Trilokpuri), 08E (Kalyanpuri) and 41E (Chauhan Bangar) in east Delhi. The state election commission has constituted 327 polling stations and has deployed 385 parties.

Campaigning for the five by-polls of MCD wards ended on Friday evening with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress claiming to emerge victorious.

AAP has fielded Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N.

On the other hand, Congress candidates Mewati Barwala will be contesting from Rohini-C, while Mamta will contest from Shalimar bagh, said Anil Chaudhary, chief of the DPCC. In the EDMC, Congress leader Bal Kishan will be contesting from Trilokpuri, Dharampal Maurya from Kalyanpuri and Chaudhary Zubair Ahamad from Chauhan Bangar.

As far as BJP is concerned, Nazir Ansari is contesting from Chauhan Bangar ward, Surbhi Jaju from Shalimar Bagh north ward, Rajesh Goyal from Rohini-C ward, Siyaram Kanojia from Kalyanpuri ward and Om Prakash Gugarwal from Trilokpuri ward.

The AAP actively campaigned against the policies of the BJP, with several leaders getting on the ground to interact with the people on the difficulties faced by them due to the prevalent corruption in the MCD.

Officials said COVID-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling as per government guidelines.



Of Delhi's 272 wards, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation have 104 each and East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64. The BJP has been controlling all three corporations since 2012, when the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated into North, South and East corporations.

With PTI inputs