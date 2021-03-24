‘Warming’ Indo-Pak ties to stand tests of diplomatic status, SCO exercise

New Delhi: A sudden bonhomie and Track 2 diplomacy between testy neighbours India and Pakistan seem to have suddenly caught on as the flavour of the current season.

On Tuesday, India PM Narendra Modi wished his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Pakistan celebrates ‘Pakistan Day’ on March 23 every year to commemorate the adoption of its constitution in 1956 and also to mark the passage of the All India Muslim League’s Lahore resolution in 1940 which resolved to establish a separate homeland for Muslims of British India.

Read:| India, Pak should resolve issues through dialogue for durable peace: senior Pak diplomat

In the March 22 dated letter, Modi wrote: “India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.”

This new-found bonhomie in reported to be the result of ‘back channel’ or ‘Track 2’ diplomacy ranging from the mediating effort of UAE royals to interactions between the intelligence and security establishments of the two countries.

But the new overtures will have to be tested on two key yardsticks.

One, how soon will the two countries restore their full diplomatic status so that high commissioners are appointed to replace the ‘deputies’ who are keeping the communication lines alive now.

Two, will India opt to participate in the military exercise under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in the Pakistani town of Pabbi? Because if it does, India will have to redefine its growing proximity to the United States. The SCO exercise on Pakistani soil will have Russia and China participating. And if India doesn’t participate, it will ensconce itself more firmly than ever before in the US camp.

Read:| India, Pak agree for strict observance of all LoC agreements

Although routine, PM Modi’s missive follows several events that thawed the long-drawn active hostility between India and Pakistan particularly so after the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, 2019.

The first development was the sudden announcement of a ceasefire pact on February 25. Both countries wanted to avoid the severe collateral damage among civilians that was taking place due to continuous and heavy shelling that has spiked up. Till January 28, 2021, there have been 299 ceasefire violations (CFVs) this year. The number of CFVs was 971 in 2017, 1,629 in 2018, 3,168 in 2019, which jumped to 5,133 instances in 2020.

Two, on March 20, PM Modi, out of the blue, wished PM Khan a quick recovery from his COVID infection. This indicated a thawing of the cold relations between the two as usually, the exchanges between the two leaders are quite terse.

Three, statements by PM Khan and Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during their addresses at the Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17 and 18 respectively had the common refrain that both countries had to “bury the past and move forward” although both did not forget to underline the centrality of the Kashmir issue.

But without doubt, what the immediate future unfolds will determine the course of South Asian politics and strategy.

Read:| No talks possible with India until restoration of autonomous status of J-K: Pak PM