Mamata's rule will end on May 2, says Yogi Adityanath

Purulia (West Bengal): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is addressing public rallies in Purulia, Bankura and West Medinipur of West Bengal today. In his address at Purulia, he came down heavily on the West Bengal government saying that the goons of All India Trinamool Congress will be punished on May 2, adding that everyone must seek God's shelter.

Also read: How BJP's 'ceasefire' strategy built saffron base in West Bengal

Yogi said that the blessings of the public will always remain with the BJP. On the other hand, he lambasted the TMC ministers for shamelessly advocating cow slaughter. He also hit out at the TMC 'goons' saying that they do not fear the law.

Also read: Conspiracies can't stop me, will fight BJP as long as my heart beats: Mamata

Adityanath said that the suffering of the people of Bengal will not last long. After May 2, TMC's hooliganism and anarchy will come to an end and that the ruling government's departure would definitely happen. He went on to say that when the BJP government would assume power in the state all the goons will be taught a lesson. He also said that the BJP workers were being stopped from attending his public rally and that Mamta is very irritated on hearing Jai Shri Ram.

Also read: Shah's rally cancelled after 'chopper develops snag'; TMC claims reason is poor turnout

Yogi Adityanath criticised the Congress party, the Communists and TMC for turning the state into a hotspot of goons, adding that the BJP will not tolerate this anymore. He also said that the TMC government smuggles cows and delivers them to be slaughtered while making it clear that cow smuggling and cow slaughter are totally prohibited in UP.

Also read: BJP seeks rejection of Mamata's nomination for 'suppressing' information

Adityanath also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, saying that nowadays, both the leaders are frequenting temples and that Rahul sits in the temple as if he is doing namaz.