WB CM's brother meets with accident in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brother Babun Banerjee met with an accident near Chingarighat in Kolkata on Monday evening.

As per the information, Banerjee's car was allegedly hit by a mini truck from the rear.

Police have seized the vehicle and detained the driver.

Babun Banerjee has not received injuries in the incident.

A complaint has been lodged and cops are investigating the matter.

