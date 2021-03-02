WB CM's brother meets with accident in Kolkata
Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brother Babun Banerjee met with an accident near Chingarighat in Kolkata on Monday evening.
As per the information, Banerjee's car was allegedly hit by a mini truck from the rear.
Police have seized the vehicle and detained the driver.
Babun Banerjee has not received injuries in the incident.
A complaint has been lodged and cops are investigating the matter.