Bengal elections: Comparison between 2016 and 2021 TMC manifesto

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released Trinamool Congress' (TMC) election manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Bengal polls 2021 will be held in eight phases, beginning March 27 and the final phase of voting will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Amid the allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the TMC is engaged in the politics of appeasement, the manifesto, unlike previous years, did not have any special scheme or project for the minority community, which has been a major support base of the party till 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Comparison between 2016 and 2021 TMC manifesto

The manifesto also vowed to build a "model Nandigram" with round the clock availability of electricity, piped water and well-connected roads. Banerjee, who had announced this recently, is contesting the poll from the Nandigram seat where she has been pitted against her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

Claiming that her government has reduced poverty in the state by 40 per cent, the manifesto promised to increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Christened as "Didi's 10 Angikar (10 Resolutions of Didi)", the manifesto also listed projects for improving the economy and the health sector, creation of jobs, food security and providing affordable housing, electricity and piped drinking water to people.

Taking a leaf out of the Congress's promise of Universal Basic Income promise during the Lok Sabha polls of 2019, Banerjee reached out to the 49 per cent women electorate of the state by promising that the woman guardian of every general category family will get Rs 500 every month, while the amount will be Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/OBC families.

The chief minister also announced a pension of Rs 1,000 to widows above 18 years of age.

Targeting the students' community and first-time voters, she said that a student credit card scheme will be introduced with a credit limit of Rs 10 lakh and an interest rate of only 4 per cent will be charged.

Reaching out to the Hindu backward communities and castes, which the BJP has been trying to tap, Banerjee said that a Special Task Force will be formed to examine and propose OBC status to communities that are not currently recognised as so.

It will help people belonging to communities such as Mahisya, Tili, Tamul, Sahas, the TMC boss said adding that they were part of the list of OBC communities recommended by the Mandal Commission.