New Delhi: The Central Election Committee (CEC) on Saturday released 13 candidates list for the upcoming West Bengal elections.

According to the list, senior party leader Nepal Mahato has been fielded from the Baghmundi constituency.

The Congress is contesting the West Bengal polls in coalition with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and is set to contest 92 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(with PTI inputs)