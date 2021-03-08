India's top judge vows highest respect for women

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, expressed his disappointment over the media quoting his statement "will you marry her" to a rape accused out of context. "We have the highest respect for women," said the CJI.

On March 1, a petition pertaining to rape had come up before the court which also comprised of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian. A government servant had raped a girl and refused to marry her. The Court had pulled up the accused observing that he knew he was a government servant, the girl was young, he seduced her, raped her and later on refused to marry her.

The Court had said that if he wants to marry, the court can help, or else he shall be ready to go to jail. It clarified saying that it is not forcing the man to marry.

After a controversy was stirred around CJI's question of "will you marry her". It was interpreted like the court is forcing the woman to marry her rapist.

Today when a plea by a 14-year-old girl from Haryana had come up, who sought termination of her 26 weeks pregnancy as she was raped by her cousin, the CJI observed that the court has respect for women. One of the counsels supported him saying that the court has always taken care of women and cited the example of a case pertaining to Devdasis.

The counsel said that certain section wants to harm the reputation of the court and something must be done about it. The court responded saying that, "Our reputation is always in the hands of the bar, we don't go and protect us like this."

In the last hearing of the plea, the court had asked for the medical board's report on the termination of pregnancy. It will hear the matter again on March 12 this week.

