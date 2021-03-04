We will appeal people to dent BJP electorally, says farmer leader

New Delhi: After the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the upcoming assembly elections, speculations are rife over the farmer organisation's intend to contest elections in the poll-bound states.

Speaking in this regard, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (AIKS), General Secretary Hanan Molla denied claims that the members of the organisation will contest in the elections.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mollah said, "To dent BJP electorally, we will urge people in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and will teach a lesson to those who enacted the three agrarian laws. We will not seek votes for any party. We will appeal to them to vote for those candidates who can defeat the BJP which has failed to address farmers' issues."

"Both the farmers' protest and party politics are different things. It is not that all the big faces associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will be present in the farmers mahapanchayat which will be held on March 12 in West Bengal. The Kisan Mahapanchayat has been organized by the West Bengal farmers' unit. Since the farmers are currently fighting a big battle against the three agricultural laws and all the big leaders are present on the borders of Delhi. This campaign will be flagged off with SKM's public meeting in Kolkata on the same day." Molla said.

"We appeal that punish this party and its allies who enacted anti-farmer laws and tried to disrespect farmers but Samyukt Kisan Morcha should not be associated with politics. As the farmers are the highest voters in the country, the role of them is also important in these assembly elections. In such a situation, they should be aware that this law is not right for them," he added.

As the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders is on the way to complete 100 days, Samyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the anti-farm laws protests will send its leaders to poll-bound states to appeal to farmers there to defeat the BJP in assembly elections.

The beginning of the program from West Bengal also indicates that Kisan Morcha's program will have a direct impact on the elections. Hanan Molla himself has been an eight-time MP of the CPI(M) party from West Bengal. In such a situation, his presence may impact on West Bengal and other poll-bound states this year.

