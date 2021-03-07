What's wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir: Omar Abdullah asks BJP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Terming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's Kashmir remark as "stupid" and "tasteless", National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday asked BJP what is wrong if West Bengal becomes Kashmir.

In a tweet, Abdullah said that that it was the BJP who claimed that Kashmir was a paradise after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"But according to you, BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what's wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir & visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment," Abdullah tweeted.

Adhikari, who is contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram's seat in the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal on Saturday said the state will turn into Kashmir if Trinamool Congress (TMC) comes back to power.

Addressing a public meeting in Behala yesterday, Adhikari said, "If Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was not there, this country would have been an Islamic country and we would be living in Bangladesh. If they (TMC) came back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir."

