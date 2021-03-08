Post COVID reopening, headmaster visits homes to get children back to school

Gaya (Bihar): Following the directions of the Bihar government, the offline classes have been resumed in all government schools in Gaya district almost after a year, but still some children are failing to attend classes. Also, the number of children going to school has declined significantly. The reason is that parents are still afraid to send their wards to school. In such a situation, a positive picture of admiration and hard work can be witnessed in a village in Gaya district. Teachers from Gaya's Sherpur village, along with their headmaster Muhammad Akhtar Hussain, are going to every house and bringing the children back to school.

As children fail to turn up after COVID, headmaster visits their houses

Also read: Girls shot and injured in Ara town in Bihar

The headmaster meets the parents and children by knocking on their door and is seen trying to spread awareness about Corona. Reportedly, when less number of students attend the school, Headmaster Akhtar Hussain leaves for the village early in the morning to visit the children's homes to encourage their parents in sending their kids to school.

Also read: 9 sentenced to death in Bihar hooch tragedy case

Akhtar Hussain explains that the purpose behind this is to re-create educational interest among those whose education system has been affected by the Corona epidemic and whose children are no longer arriving even after school has reopened. In remote villages, people don't get to talk quickly, and hence they visit house to house with their teachers and try to bring the children to school. He said that though the Corona epidemic is still being reported, there is no need to be afraid of Corona if proper guidelines are followed.