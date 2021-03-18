No end to freebie manifestoes in Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: ‘Yet another manifesto, which seems to be challenging the DMK is out in the open. Like the competitive bidding in an auction, they seem to have improved upon our promises and are assuring everything under the sun,’ this was said, over ten years ago, by DMK leader and the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr Karunanidhi.

In the first-ever Assembly election after the supreme leaders of the two Dravidian parties, Jayalalitha and Karunanidhi passed away, the usual flood of promises is being witnessed yet again.

The 234 member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls on April 6. To attract the 6.1 crore voters, the MK Stalin led DMK has made 500 promises. The promises included assurance to provide free data tabs to students at government schools and colleges, reduction in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG, Rs 1000 to every woman having a ration card, a financial assistant ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh to the persons on pilgrimage to Hindu temples etc.

Aiming at a hat-trick, AIADMK further improved upon DMK’s promises and assured free supply of washing machines and solar stoves, Rs 1500 to every woman with a ration card.

In the year 2013, the Supreme Court, while observing that such freebies unduly influence the electorate and hamper free and fair elections, directed the EC to formulate guidelines to discourage the tendency. The guidelines formulated by the EC after extensive consultation with political parties could hardly stall the flood of poll promises. This has been proven time and again in every election.

It is dismaying to note that political parties are ensnaring voters to enjoy the fruits of power, at the cost of dragging States into debt traps.

Read: It was PMK who put pressure on Jayalalithaa: RS Bharathi

About seven decades ago, Justice Chagla had stated that as there is a universal adult franchise in India, the honesty and integrity of both the elected representatives and voters should be kept up. Political parties have mastered the art of inducing voters with allurements like money transfers. The money in the government treasury belongs to the people. That way our political parties are resorting to the evil way of buying people’s votes with the money belonging to the public.

The Supreme Court had made it clear that the inducements offered by the political parties through their manifestoes cannot be taken as corruption under section 123 of the People’s Representation Act. According to the EC, as the directive principles of the Constitution provide for various kinds of welfare, the welfare schemes promised in manifestoes cannot be objected to. However, the EC has offered futile advice saying parties should refrain from promises that assail the sanctity of the election process.

Read: Chennai Air Customs seizes gold worth Rs 13 Lakh

EC did research on the way elections are conducted in other democratic countries. It has found out that objectionable aspects can be removed from the election manifestoes in Bhutan and Mexico. In Britain political parties are bound by strict guidelines in the preparation of election manifestoes. In India, the EC confines to the role of mute spectator even when political parties violate all democratic values. Can there be a greater tragedy than this?

Coming to the Tamil Nadu poll promises, Rs 21,000 crore will be required annually to fulfil the promise of a monthly payment of Rs 1000 to every ration card holding woman.

In a span of ten years, the per capita debt in Tamil Nadu has risen from Rs 15000 to Rs 57,000. The State spends Rs 51,000 crore annually to service the loans it has taken. In this scenario, where will the freebie politics take Tamil Nadu?

Read: Hari Nadar: Tamil Nadu candidate known for wearing layers of gold