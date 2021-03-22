Why are 'Nihangs' favourite army of Guru Gobind Singh?

Where did the Nihangs originate from?

It is said that Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru who founded Khalsa Panth in 1699, led to the origin of the Nihangs. Many claim that this armed sect is Guru's favourite. It draws its basics from Akaal Sena, a band of soldiers that used to serve the sixth Sikh Guru Hargobind. Later, the Akaal Sena transformed itself into the 'Khalsa Fauj' to serve Guru Gobind Singh.

The Nihangs played a crucial role in protecting the Sikhs from Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali in the mid-18th century and enjoyed a prime position in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's army.

They are known to be armed and fearless

Nihangs are well trained in the art of fighting and are known for their weapons and remarkable attire. They are the most sought after in Punjab during traditional religious functions.

They are well equipped not just in traditional weapons but also carry modern weapons, apart from the iron bracelets worn around their wrists and a steel quoit worn around the turban.

Their armour also comprises a shield made of buffalo hide.

The lifestyle of Nihang warriors

With their own way of choosing, the Nihangs have their own deras. Those who are married are handed the responsibility of taking care of the deras, while the unmarried tour all around the state.

They also have a set calendar for all events which includes religious functions such as - Maghi, Baisakhi, Rakhar Punia, Diwali and Jor Mela.

Ram-Nam Havan inside Babri structure in 1858

The Sikh warriors Nihangs are ferocious warriors, and had to protect Indic people against the Mughal rulers’ policy of “Islam or death”.

Over the Ram temple, the first FIR was filed in 1858 against Nihang Sikhs, who, according to the document, had entered the mosque-structure and performed a Havan.

Police attack using swords and two Nihangs shot dead

Two policemen were seriously injured in a clash with Nihang Sikhs in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

The Nihangs reportedly chopped off the hands of the police officers.

Both the Sikh warriors were shot dead in police retaliation.