Why Sanjay Raut is shielding Vaze? BJP targets Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The animosity between the BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena has risen to a new high as the former is leaving no stone unturned to attack its erstwhile partner on different issues. Now, BJP has targeted ruling Shiv Sena on the issue of Sachin Vaze who has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the parking of an explosive-laden car near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. BJP has raised some questions about Vaze through its official Twitter handle.

Also read: More people watch 'JCB ki khudai' than crowd at Shah's rally: Abhishek

"How come a police Innova was following the Scorpio which was found parked near Ambani’s residence? Why Sachin Vaze was appointed as the in-charge of probing the case in which he himself has been arrested? Why Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut is shielding Vaze? Which Shiv Sena leaders’ names were taken by Vaze during the probe by NIA? Thackeray Sarkar, all will be clear and the Hiren family will get justice," BJP wrote on Twitter.

Also read: PM Modi to interact with CMs on Wednesday

BJP has posted yet another tweet in which it has alleged Shiv Sena of doing politics of convenience. BJP alleged that, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was reluctant to hand over the Mansukh Hiren case to NIA as it involved his "blue-eyed boy" Sachin Vaze and that MP Sanjay Raut was also praising Mumbai police and Anti-Terrorism Squad for its competence.

Also read: Rs 2,000 notes not printed in last 2 years: Govt in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking in the legislative assembly, had made a vociferous demand to take action against Sachin Vaze after the death of Mansukh Hiren. He had cornered the state government on this issue asking why it is shielding Vaze. On the other hand, the state assembly witnessed pandemonium on this issue also.

Also read: 'Over 383 Myanmarese have crossed over to Mizoram from the trouble-torn country'

The NIA had arrested Sachin Vaze on the night of March 13, following a marathon probe that went on for as many as 12 hours. The vehicle found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia residence was laden with gelatin sticks. Sachin Vaze has been arrested in the same case. Crime has been registered against him under sections 286, 465, 506(2), 120 B and 4(A) (B) (E) of the Indian Penal Code and also the explosive substance act of 1908. As per NIA, Sachin Vaze had played a key role in the parking of an explosive-laden car near Ambani’s residence and he has been arrested in connection with the same case.