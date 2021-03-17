Mattannur - a fortress of the Communists in Kerala

Kannur: Mattannur is a strong fortress of Communist Party Marxist (CPM) in Kannur district of Kerala. Though the history of the constituency begins in 1957, there have been only 4 elections and 2 legislators so far from Mattannur.

The Mattannur constituency, which was formed in 1957, became non-existent by the 1965 elections. Many parts of Mattannur were added to Koothuparamba, Irikkur and Peravoor constituencies at different stages. Later, after many decades, through the reconstitution, Mattannur became a constituency again in 2011.

In all the four elections since then, the Left saw scintillating victories from Mattannur. E P Jayarajan, the Industries Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, is the incumbent legislator from the constituency.

History of the constituency

Mattannur assembly constituency consists of Chittaripparambu, Keezhallur, Koodali, Malur, Mangattidam, Kolayadu, Thillengeri Gram panchayaths in Talassery Taluk of Kannur district and Padiyur- Kallyadu gram panchayath and Mattannur municipality in Talipparambu Taluk. Mattannur Assembly constituency came into existence through the delimitation and reconstitution in Kerala. Of the total 181220 electorates, 86137 are men and 95083 are women. Mattannur is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency.

Politics in Mattannur

In the first election held in 1957, N E Balram contested and won as the candidate for the undivided Communist party. Congress candidate who lost against Balram was Kunjiraman Nair. Balram won at a vote margin of 10451 votes in the first poll here.

In the second elections in 1960, Balram got reelected fighting against PSP’s Achuthan and turned Mattannur red. However, his vote margin had reduced to just 85 votes then.

Later, after the formation of the constituency, E P Jayarajan reached the Assembly representing Mattannur for the first time after the 1960s. Janata Dal’s Joseph Chavara was the opposite candidate. It was never easy for the UDF to win in the soil where the roots are deep for the Left. The BJP does not have much influence either. E P Jayarajan won a whopping majority of more than 30000 votes from Mattannur.

Assembly elections 2011

E P Jayarajan won against Socialist Janata Dal candidate Joseph Chavara with a 30512 vote majority in the 2011 Assembly elections. In 2016, the majority rose to 43481 and Jayarajan was elected to the Assembly yet again. He became the minister in the Vijayan Cabinet.

Assembly elections 2016

In 2016, Jayarajan, won with a majority of 43381 votes against JDU’s K P Prashanth, whopping up a total of 84030 votes. K P Prashanth aggregated 40649 votes and BJP’s Biju Ilakkuzhi got 18620 votes.

Civic body elections 2020

In the recent local body elections in December 2020, the Left Front had gained an upper hand of more than 30,000 votes in the constituency. While Maloor, Mangattidam panchayats went with the UDF, LDF won Chittaripparambu, Keezhallur, Koodali, Kolayodu, Thillangeri, Padiyur- Kalyad Panchayaths and Mattannur Municipality.

State Assembly Elections April 2021

As Industries Minister E P Jayarajan had clarified that he is not willing to contest in his sitting seat, Mattannur, CPM district secretariat had decided to field Health Minister K.K. Shailaja in Mattannur constituency. The BJP could be thinking of aggregating as many votes as possible to strengthen its base in the constituency.

