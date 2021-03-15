New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism, as India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi. He was referring to alleged Oxford University's racism row while speaking during question hour in Rajya Sabha. Ashwini Vaishnav, MP from Odisha (BJP) raised the issue.

"Particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora. We have strong ties with the UK. We will take up such matters with great candour when required," he said.

We will monitor these developments very very closely. We will raise it when required and we will always champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance," he added.

Oxford University student of Indian origin, elected as the President of students' union had resigned after controversy erupted over her past remarks.