Will resign if proven guilty, Karnataka minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman stated that he will quit politics if proven guilty.

Hours after a purported video that was leaked to television news channels showed Karnataka Cabinet Minister in a compromising position with a woman, the BJP leader claimed that the video was “fake” and that he will quit politics if proven guilty.

The minister has also been accused of issuing threats to victim and family of dire consequences.

READ: Karnataka minister caught in sex scandal

Addressing reporters, the complainant Dinesh Kallahalli, who is a social activist, said, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi."

"The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the Minister and his people," he said.

The alleged sex tape rocked the Karnataka government that was formed by the BJP after the fall of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress alliance government barely two years ago.

READ: Arrests made over fake police recruitment

“It’s a fake video. I don’t even know the woman and the complainant. I was in Mysuru and went to Chamundeshwari Temple. I do not even know what that video is about because I never spoke to that woman. I am going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video. It is a serious allegation against me. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and I will also seek action against the culprits. A thorough investigation must be conducted into this issue,” Jarkiholi told reporters.

"We have taken the complaint filed by Dinesh Kallahalli against Ramesh Jarakiholi. We will investigate accordingly," informed Bengaluru Central District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anucheth.

READ: Karnataka launches country's first Engineering Research and Development Policy