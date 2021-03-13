With all struggling, how did Adani's wealth rise by 50 pc, asks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked how did businessman Gautam Adani manage to increase his wealth by 50 per cent while everyone else was struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His remarks come after a new report said that Adani added USD 16.2 billion to his wealth taking his net worth to USD 50 billion in 2021, more than anyone else in the world.

Also read: Over 6 Covid vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Tagging the news report in a tweet, Gandhi asked, "How much did your wealth increase in 2020? Zero. You struggle to survive while he makes Rs 12 lakh crore and increases his wealth by 50 per cent. Can you tell me why?"

With the biggest wealth surge, Adani has beaten Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to the report.

PTI