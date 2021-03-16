With China’s pipelines in peril, will PLA enter Myanmar?

New Delhi: Many in Mizoram are recalling prophecies of a Mizo clairvoyant named Saikhuma who died in 1965. Among the other prophecies that he made including that of the violent Mizo insurgency, Saikhuma said Chinese and the Indian armies will wage a ferocious war on the banks of the Kaladan river that is the international boundary between India and Myanmar and the war will herald the dawn of a new Mizoram.

“The political development in neighbouring Myanmar and its fallout has many Mizos talking about Saikhuma. I am convinced a big India-China war is in the offing,” Lianmhinga, the keeper of Saikhuma’s grave and among his most ardent followers, told ETV Bharat on the phone from south Mizoram.

And what may aid the intervention of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is the amendment to the ‘National Defense Law’ that accords legal sanctity to military action from January 1, 2021 onwards in foreign shores where China’s economic and other interests are threatened—even without necessarily obtaining the host country’s permission.

On Tuesday, Chinese state media CGTN’s warning sounded ominous: “China won't allow its interests to be exposed to further aggression… if the authorities cannot deliver, and the chaos continues to spread (in Myanmar), China might be forced into taking more drastic action to protect its interests.”

Anti-China Sentiment

Saikhuma’s prophesies would not have counted for much but for an anti-China wave that is sweeping across Myanmar now even as hundreds of government employees heeding the call for protests have deserted their posts and are crossing over to Mizoram across the more than 500-km-long porous and unmanageable Mizoram-Myanmar border.

With the ‘Tatmadaw’ (Myanmar military) having engineered a coup on February 1, which many believe has the blessings of Beijing, a civil disobedience movement has begun in Myanmar demanding a restoration of the Daw Aung San Suu Kyi-led pro-democracy experiment.

The ‘Tatmadaw’ has responded with brute force killing about 149 people till Tuesday while global umbrage continues to pour in including from the UN.

The public belief of China’s complicity has angered the Myanmar populace that has begun attacking Chinese-owned factories and business establishments.

A statement by the Chinese embassy in Myanmar has further enhanced the anger against China.

Making no mention of the deaths of protesters but condemning the attacks as ‘extremely vile’, the embassy statement pressed Myanmar authorities to curb the violence, punish perpetrators and protect Chinese businesses and people in the country.

China Oil and Gas Pipelines in Myanmar

But what may prompt Beijing to action is the possible and expected targeting of the oil and gas pipelines also called the Sino-Myanmar Pipelines, a matching development to the flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Already there are several very recent posts in social media with declared intentions to engineer blasts in the pipelines. Several morphed images of supposedly blasted pipelines are doing the rounds. The pipeline network traverses through areas that are populated by Karens and Shans who have ethnicity-based armed groups running a violent insurgency against the Myanmarese government.

According to an unverified media report, Bai Tian, the head of the department of external security affairs which is under the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has asked the Tatmadaw to secure the oil and gas pipelines.

The oil and the natural gas pipelines run parallel to each other. While the starting point is near Myanmar’s Kyaukphyu island in the Bay of Bengal in Myanmar, the 770-km-long gas pipeline runs to Ruili in Yunnan province while the oil pipeline extends to Guangxi after a 2,800-km-long run.

While the pipelines carry 22 million tons of crude oil annually, the gas pipeline transports 12 billion cubic metres of gas.

This network of pipelines carrying the much-needed energy sources is critically important for energy-deficient China as it makes the troubled Malacca Straits redundant.

New National Defense Law

An amendment to China’s ‘National Defense Law’ was approved by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, in December 2020. The law, an escalatory projection of China’s military and economic might, will give legal sanctity to PLA’s intervention in all places across the world wherever Chinese interests are impacted. It translates into empowering China with a right to strike back wherever in the world its interests are imperilled.

While such military action can be taken up to protect the interests of Chinese citizens, organizations, units and facilities, the grounds can range from hostile action and regional instability to even terror attacks.

The question therefore is, will Beijing send troops to Myanmar to protect Chinese interests and thereby consolidate the power of the military junta. If so, Saikhuma’s forecast may indeed well come true.