With election dates announced, complaints of MCC violations flood WB EC office

Kolkata (West Bengal): The election dates were announced just five days ago on February 26, 2021. But in this short spell of time, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal is getting flooded with complaints of model code of conduct (MCC) violations against political leaders, ministers, bureaucrats and police officers.

Sources from the office of the chief election officer, West Bengal said that the model code of conduct has been in place since the time the election dates have been announced. "A now with the model code of conduct being in place, our office is getting flooded with complaints of code violation. It seems all concerned this time are extremely careful to bring instances of slightest diversion to our notice," said an official aware of the development.

Just a day after the election dates were announced, a delegation from BJP came to the office of the CEO, West Bengal. They alleged that certain leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress are trying to enforce an ambience of terror in close coordination with some police officers of the state. They filed complaints against three police officers in this regard.

On the same day, they filed a complaint that the state urban development and municipal affairs minister, Firhad Hakim, along with an Imam of a local mosque were seen promising special favours for the people of the community.

A complaint has also been filed against the state cooperation department minister, Arup Roy of illegally distributing money through a cooperative bank. Trinamool Congress leadership, however, have rubbished all such claims as baseless.

BJP has also filed a complaint against the Kolkata police commissioner, Soumen Mitra, that despite seeking time for four consecutive days, the commissioner did not allot any space to them. BJP has also complained against some police officers that they have already started the process of tampering with postal ballots.

A complaint has also been filed against Santanu Biswas, who is the former officer-in-charge of Kalighat Police station, for asking some of his colleagues in the police department to submit the details of their AADHAR and EPIC cards through WhatsApp. A similar complaint has been filed against two police constables.

