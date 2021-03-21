Woman held for duping men on the pretext of marriage

Junagadh (Gujarat): Gujarat police has busted an interstate racket and arrested six people including a woman for duping a man in Junagadh on the pretext of marriage.

The woman originally belongs to Andhra Pradesh and was living in Gujarat under a false identity.

A primary investigation revealed that woman along with two main accused Bharat Rajgore and Aniruddh Singh have duped various men in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

After the marriage, the woman would disappear along with the valuable items.

The woman had recently lured a youth of Ambalia village of Junagadh into marriage and defrauded him of ornaments and cash worth over Rs 3 lakh. After the incident, the youth of Ambalia lodged a complaint with the taluka police following which the police started investigating.

Following a tip-off that the accused were hiding in the Popatpara locality of Rajkot, the police laid a trap in Popatpara by approaching one of the gang members seeking a marriage alliance.

Following this, the woman Bhagwati, alias Anjali, her mother Dhanuben left Kubernagar in Ahmedabad and Aniruddhsinh from Bhavnagar for Rajkot. They were all nabbed by the police.

All the five accused were sent to jail by the court after their police remand was over.

Junagadh deputy superintendent of police Pradeepsinh Jadeja told ETV Bharat that several shocking facts came out during the police remand of the accused woman.

It was during her interrogation that the woman revealed that she had duped as many as 18 young men of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after marrying them.