Wrestler Babita Phogat's cousin commits suicide

Jhunjunu: Cousin of famed wrestler Babita Phogat allegedly ended her life after losing a final match of wrestling in Balali village in Haryana on March 14.

According to reports, the victim was found hanging in her bedroom on March 15 at 11 pm at her residence in Balali village. Initial investigations reveal that the victim, identified as Ritika, lost a wrestling match organised in Bharatpur in Rajasthan which prompted her to take this drastic step.

READ: "I am back home and continuing my recovery": Tiger Woods

Reports suggest that the victim was taking training in Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy for the past five years. She participated in various junior level wrestling competitions from March 12 to 14 but unfortunately lost one of the matches.

READ: Women hug trees to stop deforestation in Himachal

Her last rites were performed in her native village in Jhunjunu.

READ: Two Kabaddi players killed in road accident in Karnataka