Tripura: In quest of easy money, the drug kingpins are alluring, sometimes forcing youth to the heinous drug peddling circle, Deputy SP West Tripura district Jagadishwar Reddy said on Thursday after a successful drive-in Agartala on the same day.

Tripura police have arrested around 15 youth for their active involvement in drug peddling and seized drugs worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession after its repeated raids against drug peddlers in different parts of the city.

"Drugs create a feel-good factor for those who use it for the first time and later he gets lost in the vicious cycle. There are reports where youth are being forced into drug peddling", said Reddy.

The police acting on specific inputs conducted raids at separate locations of Ramnagar, Jaynagar and some other areas close to these places and succeeded to arrest 15 people. The police said, among the 15 accused, the majority of them were drug peddlers.

“We have arrested 15 people who are actively involved in the drug trade. Most of them are from a young age and considerable amounts of drugs have been seized. The seized materials include 1 pouch of brown sugar, 70 vials stuffed with Brown sugar, 358 Yaba tablets, 1 four-wheeler, 2 motorcycles, 1 scooty and Rs 9,000 cash”, deputy SP West told reporters in a short media briefing at West Agartala police station.

Moreover, the police had also seized huge quantities of country liquor from Battala and Maharaj Ganja markets.