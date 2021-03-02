Youth Congress holds protest against rising inflation

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday led a protest against the rising inflation, prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders, outside the Ministry of Petroleum, in Delhi.

A number of national leaders including Shaktisinh Gohil, Alka Lamba, Supriya Shrinate and Pranav Jha also joined Congress' youth wing protest.

While addressing the media, Youth Congress Chief Shrinivas BV said, "Modi government has increased the price of gas cylinders up to Rs 225 in last few days, and a new record is being set for the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders."

He termed it as "open loot" and said it has been proven that when there is Modi, there is inflation.

"This government never listens to the woes of common people, but this time it will have to listen and take back the increased prices immediately," he added.

While on the other hand, Delhi Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said, "Due to the Tugalaqi decisions of the BJP government, the budget of the common man is suffering. Amid the pandemic, the entire world reduced fuel prices but here, the BJP rather than giving the benefit of low crude oil prices to the common people, helped certain capitalists."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also attacked Union Minister Smriti Irani over the matter, saying, "Where are you now? Why have you closed your eyes? You are the one who made huge promises but today when crude oil prices have been halved, your government is earning crores of money. Why are you so opportunistic?"

On Monday, the national oil marketing companies had increased the price of 14.2 kg LPG refill by Rs 25.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the cylinder will now cost Rs 819, while in Hyderabad, it has reached Rs 871.50 for the refill.

