Youth Congress holds protest against rising LPG, fuel prices

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress took out a protest march on Saturday outside the residence of Union Minister Smriti Irani against the rising LPG and fuel prices.

While speaking over the matter, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV said, "When Smriti Irani was in opposition she used to protest on the streets on the increase of ₹ 5 per litre of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, but today when there is all-round inflation, she is completely silent. Today, the Youth Congress has tried to awaken her from sleep, petrol has crossed ₹ 100, diesel has crossed ₹ 90 in many parts of the country, and the prices of gas cylinders are increasing day by day." He alleged that despite this kind of open loot, the BJP government wants to shift the blame away from itself.

He further added that the Modi government has made a dent in the budget of ordinary Indians, which they are unable to cope with. Srinivas said that the price of gas cylinders has increased by up to ₹100 in the last days, it is the mercy of the Modi government that a new record is being set in the prices of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders."

Reacting to the recent statement of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who had said that petrol and diesel prices will come down after the winter season, Srinivas called it a "stupid statement" and demanded his resignation from the ministerial position.

Youth Congress demanded the Central Government to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and gas with immediate effect.

Rahul Rao, the National Media In-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, added, "This government and its ministers have no understanding of the economy. Inflation is already increasing. The fire caused by the price of gas cylinders and petrol diesel will increase inflation further, the Modi government has become expensive to the country. We demand that the increased prices be withdrawn with immediate effect and the increase in excise duty should be brought back to provide relief to the people suffering from inflation and recession."