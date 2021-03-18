Youth Congress members drive 3000 km to spread awareness about farmers' protest

New Delhi: As the farmers have completed more than 100 days of their protest at the Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws, Youth Congress members took an initiative to make people aware of the ongoing agitation for which they came all the way from Karnataka to Delhi while riding bikes.

Two of the IYC members from the Chikmagalur District Congress Committee came to Delhi on their bike, covering a distance of almost 3000 kilometres. During their journey, they spoke to the people to make them aware of the ongoing agitation of farmers.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, one of the biker, Shivsagar Tejaswi said, "These farmers are protesting for the past 3 months but this Government is not ready to accept their demands. We just want to give a message to the people that what these farmers are doing is absolutely correct and we all should come forward to support them. That is why we have come here after driving for almost 2800-3000 km."

These bikers crossed Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to reach Delhi. In between, they spoke to the common people to know about their views on the three farm laws so that more people can come in support of these protesting farmers.

Vishwanath, a member of Youth Congress, said that there was just one intention of their journey, that is "Jodenge haath, Kisano ke saath" (Join hands in support of farmers). They took 6 days to reach Delhi. They demand that Modi Government listen to the woes of the farmers and immediately take back these three laws.

Appreciating the efforts made by these members, IYC President Srinivas BV said, "This is the voice of the youth of our country who have come in support of the protesting farmers. They are sitting at Delhi borders for over 3 months but this Government is not ready to listen to their demands. The Centre is not in a deep sleep. They are acting to be in a deep sleep. They are just not ready to listen to the farmers."