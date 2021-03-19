Youth Congress organises cycle rally to protest rising fuel prices

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday led a protest rally against the central government over the rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

The Congress youth wing held the protest rally towards the residences of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar with an aim to gift them bicycles. However, they were stopped by the Delhi police midway.

"Today, we tried to wake them up from their deep sleep. The price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre, diesel has crossed Rs 90 in many parts of the country, and the prices of gas cylinders are increasing day by day. But the shameful thing is that the central government is blaming Congress for inflation," said Srinivas BV, IYC President.

"The anti-people, anti-national face of the BJP and the RSS has come out. The people of this country had chosen the Modi government for 'Achchhe Din'. If these are 'Achchhe Din' then we don't want it. During the tenure of the UPA, the crude oil prices were very high, still, fuel prices had not reached this level. We want our old days back," he added.

On Friday, the petrol price in Delhi remained at Rs 91.17 per litre, while diesel touched Rs 81.47 per litre.

