Youth lynched over suspected theft in Jharkhand

Ranchi: In yet another incident of mob-lynching in Jharkhand, a 26-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death after he was accused of stealing tyres and vehicle batteries on Saturday night.

Mubarak Khan was allegedly tied to an electric post in Ranchi before he was killed.

Police in Sirka village said Khan's brother Tbarak Khan lodged a complaint against twenty people.

Police Superintendent Naushad Alam said, "The victim was trying to unscrew the wheels and battery of the car when few locals woke up at night. When he tried running away, people caught hold of him, tied his hands and legs and beat him to death. He died on the spot. We reached the spot after receiving the information and we are investigating the case from all angles."

Asked about whether the victim was involved in theft, Alam said, "This has to be investigated. The wheels and battery of the vehicle were unscrewed. We received the information that he was threatened earlier too."

The kin of the victim staged a protest demanding swift action and police made arrests to pacify the situation. Security at the village has been beefed up after panic gripped the area.

The family said that the incident happened at around 1 pm on Saturday night and they were informed at 3 pm. On March 8, a youth identified as Sachin Verma was lynched on suspicion of vehicle theft.

