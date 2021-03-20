Youth gets arrested for tying the knot with a school girl

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A viral video of a young man tying the knot to a schoolgirl has been doing the rounds on social media for the past few days. Netizens have pointed out that it's a one-year-old video and urged the concerned authorities to punish the culprit. Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department in Ooty lodged a complaint regarding the matter at the Coonoor Women's Police Station.

Youth ties knot to a school girl, arrested as video goes viral

Also read: Caught on cam, AIADMK leader distributes 'cash for votes' in TN

Following this, the police launched an investigation to trace the man who had tied the knot to the schoolgirl in the video.

Also read: MNM chief Kamal Haasan releases party manifesto

According to the police, the man identified as Gautam (23) is from the Sutton Estate area and has been working in a private firm in Coimbatore. Also, the schoolgirl lives along with her father in Namakkal, while her mother was living separately.

Also read: I-T discovers undisclosed cash, income with Makkal Needhi Maiam treasurer

It was the joint efforts of the Police and Child helpline coordinators that led to identifying the man and the schoolgirl. The youth has been arrested under the Child Marriage Prevention Act and the girl has been taken to a care centre in Ooty.