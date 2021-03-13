'Bengaluru incident being probed', says Zomato co-founder Deepinder Deepinder Goyal's statement

Deepinder Goyal has stated that the company has reached out to both of them and is covering Hitesha’s medical expenses and Kamaraj’s legal expenses as well. While Hitesha has alleged that the delivery partner assaulted her and told media that he punched her on the nose leading to a nasal bone fracture, Kamaraj told media that she hit him with her slippers and while he was trying to deflect her blows, she cut her nose with her own ring.

Right from the get-go, our topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. We are also assisting the police in whichever way asked. We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings, Deepinder said.

We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness,” he added.

Deepinder added that as per protocol, Zomato has temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries, but is covering his earnings in the interim while there's an active police investigation.

Also, for the record - Kamaraj has made -5,000 deliveries for us so far and has a 4.75/5 star rating on our platform (which is one of the highest), and has been working with us for 26 months now (these are facts, not opinions, or inferences), Deepinder added in the statement.

Earlier, Hitesha Chandranee, posted a video clip on her social media sites - Twitter and Instagram - alleging that she was hit by a Zomato delivery executive on March 9 over an argument about a delayed food delivery order.

In an almost four-minute-long video clip posted on Instagram and Twitter, Chandranee, seen with a bloody gash on her nose, says that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order.