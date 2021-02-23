Mathura: As many as seven people were killed, including two women, in a head-on collision between a car and an oil tanker on Yamuna Expressway.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said that bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.

He further said that the identity of the bodies has been ascertained and the family members of deceased have been informed.

Further details are awaited as this is a developing story.

