Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections and said the party will contest on 20 seats as an NDA partner.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "In Tamil Nadu, BJP is contesting as NDA partner and we'll be contesting in 20 Assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state. State president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram and senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi.

BJP women's cell chief Vanathi Srinivasan Vanathi Srinivasan will contest from Coimbatore South against Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan while actress Khushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai.

