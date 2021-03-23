All above 45 years to get vaccine jab from April 1st: Govt

New Delhi: From April 1, all people above 45 years of age are entitled to get COVID-19 vaccine, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said even people without comorbidity and above the age of 45 years, can get vaccinated.

He requested people entitled to get themselves registered to take the COVID19 shot.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

