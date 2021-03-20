Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh assigned tainted Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 cr every month as extortion money from different business establishments in the city.

Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home.

Vaze was arrested after Mansukh Hiren — the owner of the vehicle with explosives — was found dead in a creek in Thane.

Meanwhile, Deshnmukh denied the allegations and said that the former top cop made these allegation to save himself from further legal action.

"Param Bir Singh has made this false allegation to save himself as well as to protect himself from further legal action', tweets Deshmukh. Recently, the top cop was transferred from his position and was appointed as Director-General Home Guard.

Notably, Waze, an API Mumbai Police Crime Branch was leading the investigating of Mansukh Hiren's death.

He was arrested by the anti-terror probe agency on March 13 after NIA confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV grab walking near Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze. He was sent to NIA custody till March 25.