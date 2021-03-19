Asset monetisation of railways is privatisation in disguise: Congress MP
12:27 March 19
New Delhi: During question hour in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh said that asset monetisation is privatisation in disguise.
In reply to the statement, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways said that during privatisation entire assets are sold while monetisation enables infrastructure development through private investment.
