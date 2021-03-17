Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the Trinamool Congress poll manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal election.

The manifesto was expected to release on March 14 but the event was postponed after the TMC supremo Banerjee was injured while campaigning in her constituency in Nandigram on March 11.

"We were supposed to release our manifesto earlier but due to my health condition, it took time. We are releasing our manifesto today by thanking Maa, Mati, Manush (mother, soil and people)," said the chief minister while releasing the manifesto.

She further mentioned a few of her government's welfare schemes.

"Our work has caught the attention of the world. For Kanyashree, we were awarded the first position by UNESCO," added Banerjee.

The release date of TMC's poll manifesto was cancelled twice after the chief minister sustained injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10.

On March 10, she had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

"We will decrease unemployment. 5 lakh job opportunities will be generated in a year," said CM Banerjee.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)