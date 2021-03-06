New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Patry (BJP) National General Secretary Arun Singh on Saturday announced the first list of candidates contesting for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Singh announced 57 names of candidates for the 2021 Bengal elections and confirmed that Suvendhu Adhikari will be contesting the election from Nandigram.

Ex-TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikary had quit the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and joined the saffron camp.

Adhikari relinquished all party positions and handed his resignation to the Mamata Banerjee government last month. He was the MLA from the Nandigram constituency, from where his name has been announced by the BJP for the upcoming elections. This pits Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee in a constituency that saw the rise of TMC against the domination of the Left in Bengal.

As of now, TMC made it clear that Mamata will only contest from Nandigram. The TMC has taken this as a prestige battle as it was Suvendu Adhikari who had started the mass exodus from the party to the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda, ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh has been declared as the BJP candidates for the upcoming polls.