Kolkata (West Bengal): Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly clashed with security personnel in West Bengal's Barrackpore on Wednesday, after their 'Parivartan Yatra' was allegedly stopped.

The 'Parivartan Yatra' on a rath was flagged off by BJP national president J P Nadda from Nabadwip in Nadia district on February 6, as part of the saffron party's outreach programme ahead of the assembly polls.

Read: Kolkata police produces BJP leader Rakesh Singh before Alipore Court

Subsequently, on February 8, the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' was temporarily stopped from moving ahead in West Bengal's Murshidabad district as members of the saffron camp, despite request, took a route that had a few sensitive pockets, police said.

Read: The Left, TMC, BJP & the industry enigma of Bengal