Diesel and petrol prices do have an impact on the cost side: Das
12:37 February 25
Diesel and petrol prices do have an impact on the cost side: Das
Mumbai: Speaking at the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Diesel and petrol prices do have an impact on the cost side. They play as cost push factor across a range of activities. It's not just that passengers who use cars and bikes. High fuel prices also have an impact on cost of manufacturing, transportation & other aspects."