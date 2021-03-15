New Delhi: Atomic, space, power, petroleum, banking and finance sectors are being privatised and the government would thrust upon employees welfare in the sales and purchase agreement, said Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs in Rajya Sabha. People will not lose jobs, he added.

He was answering a query raised by Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, MP from Uttar Pradesh. Nishad raised concern over pension, provident fund of common people after disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings.

The policy is clear and transparent. Investment, technological infusion would be boosted. Facilities and the standard of living would only increase. Competitive companies are on the fore and the government need not be in the business, said Thakur.