Polls are to be held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the assembly elections in four states - West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry on Friday.

Voting for five assembly elections will begin on March 27, with West Bengal conducting the maximum eight phases continuing till April 29, and votes for the polls in the four states and one Union Territory will be counted on May 2,

During the pressure, EC Sunil Arora said As many as 18.68 crore voters will be eligible to cast their votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 assembly seats across four states and one Union Territory.

Postal Ballot has been extended to voters above the age of 80, people with disabilities and people involved in essential services. Polling time has been increased by one hour, he added.

The Election Commission will appoint two special observers for West Bengal and a third can also be sent if required, Arora said in response to queries on whether enough arrangements are in place for the polls in the state, where many have been raising questions about political violence.

Arora also said that the commission would ensure free, fair, inducement-free and COVID-19-safe elections.

It is worth mentioning here that the terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry are coming to an end in May and June.

He said door-to-door campaigning will be restricted to five persons, including the candidate, while roadshows will be allowed with a maximum of five vehicles.

According to Arora, the nationwide vaccination drive has made the situation more conducive for conducting elections and the Health Ministry has declared everyone on poll duty as frontline workers for vaccination purposes.

All poll officials will be vaccinated before the elections, Arora said.

Arora, who will demit office on April 13, also said all must be congratulated for the successful conduct of elections in Bihar last year despite the COVID-19 challenges and he is confident of success once again.

(With PTI inputs)