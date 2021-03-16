New Delhi: Former Congress leader PC Chako joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Tuesday in Delhi.

He held a joint press conference with NCP chief Sharad Pawar this evening and later formally joined the NCP.

Chacko, who hails from poll-bound Kerala also said that he will campaign for the Left Democratic Front in the Assembly elections.

"I am extremely happy that I am being welcomed by the senior-most leader of the country Sharad Pawar. Today what is needed is the unity of the opposition and Pawar Sahab's leadership as an opposition party will definitely help us standing against BJP," Chacko said.

Earlier, speaking to media persons, Chacko said, "I'm meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis the party is facing, needs to be discussed. I'm also meeting Sitaram Yechury & GN Azad to discuss the future course of action. I need to extend my support to LDF. I'll decide (on joining) after meeting Pawar Sahab."

In a setback to Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, PC Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and said the top leaders in Congress practice 'factionalism'.