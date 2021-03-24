Faridabad (Haryana): The Haryana fast track Court on Wednesday has convicted prime accused Tausif and his friend Rehan in connection with the sensational murder case of Ballabhgarh girl Nikita Tomar. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Friday. Third accused Azaruddin, who had supplied weapon has been acquitted.

Nikita, 21, was shot dead in broad daylight outside her college on October 26, 2020, while returning home from college, which triggered a public uproar.

Both accused Tausif and Rehan were arrested a day after the crime.