Kozhikode: A huge cache of explosives were seized from Chennai Express on Friday morning.

A total of 117 gelatine sticks and 350 detonators were seized from the Kozhikode railway station. The explosives were found during an inspection conducted by an RPF team from Palakkad.

The explosives were found hidden under the seat. Ramani from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai was taken into custody in connection with the incident.